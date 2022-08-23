GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cleaning crews will spend the next two months removing mold from inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

Ten newly released testing results reveal the extent of the problem and the time-consuming removal process in the 10-year-old facility.

Environmental experts found two types of molds around the housing units and mostly attributed the mold to poor air ventilation and humidity.

Experts are testing the air and swabbing the surfaces on the third, fifth and seventh floors. A maintenance worker spotted the mold in early August.

Pictures show mold growing around air vents and on ceiling tiles and water damage above the showers.

Test results show high levels of pathogenic and allergenic fungi in housing units 3A and 3D, which could flare allergies or cause sickness.

On Aug. 9, a 42-year-old inmate told FOX8 the problem was so bad he tried to handle it himself.

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

Mold concerns at Guilford County jail

“Right now, you can see the mold and the mildew growing in the shower,” the inmate said. “I’ve actually had to put a request into maintenance because…there was water sitting inside the shower, and there was mold and mildew and bugs and everything else flying around in the showers.”

The results indicated broken exhaust vents in the showers, issues with the HVAC and leaving doors open in the recreation room during the summer are reasons behind the mold problems.

An outside crew is cleaning the housing units while inmates are temporarily moved to other parts of the building. Crews will test the area again before inmates are moved back in.

Some units will need new vents, ceiling tiles and drywall.

A Guilford County spokesperson told FOX8 they are still waiting on 12 more test results but pointed out they have not found toxic mold as of now.

Officials expect to finish testing and cleaning within two months.

This work is being paid for out of the county maintenance budget.