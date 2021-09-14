STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash caused a truck hauling 6,000 gallons of isobutyl acetate to dump its load onto Belews Creek Road in Guilford County on Monday evening.

A hazmat team was called in Monday, and dozens of crews remained on scene Tuesday morning as clean-up continued.

Todd Gauldin, chief of the Stokesdale Fire Department, says the Guilford County Hazardous Materials Response Team was able to stop a small leak on the tanker.

“Cleanup crews are in the process of removing the final bit of product carried on the truck which is identified as isobutyl acetate,” Gauldin said. “Approximately 6,000 gallons was carried on the truck.”

Isobutyl acetate vapor can irritate the upper respiratory tract and cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness and loss of consciousness, according to the National Library of Medicine. Isobutyl acetate liquid can irritate eyes and may irritate skin.

Clean-up continues into Tuesday after deadly Stokesdale crash involving tanker hauling 6,000 gallons of isobutyl acetate (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

The road is currently closed to traffic at its intersection with Newberry Street stretching at least a few hundred yards west of the intersection.

Some residents who live within about 1,000 feet of the wreck were evacuated earlier in the evening but have since been allowed to return to their homes.

**TRAFFIC ALERT**

The area surrounding Lester Rd and Belews Creek Rd. in #Stokesdale will be closed for an extended period due to a motor vehicle accident and #hazmat incident.#nctx — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) September 13, 2021

Tuesday morning, 39 people were still without power. Duke Energy had a crew on scene to repair a broken pole.

The tanker was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The highway patrol is not releasing the name of the company the truck belongs to and is not releasing the identity of the driver.