(WGHP) — Fender-benders happen all the time and a big annoyance but not something that typically rises to the level of an emergency, although police typically respond.

That will change in the future.

Governor Roy Cooper has signed a law allowing civilian traffic investigators after they complete a license training process.

Some local police departments have already looked into alternative responses to minor incidents and some have implemented them, including Burlington.

The most important thing is those who will become civilian investigators will not carry a gun or wear an officer’s uniform. They will have credentials. They can only flash red or amber lights but not blue.

Police across the country and right here in the Piedmont Triad are struggling with staffing.

“We are definitely facing serious staffing issues as it related to the sworn component in the police department,” said Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson on April 4 at a Greensboro city council meeting.

It takes valuable resources, time and manpower to respond to minor incidents on local roads.

“We go to somewhere in the ballpark of 10 to 12,000 hours every year of just traffic hazard calls, a traffic light out, a car broken down, a car in the roadway, debris in the road,” Thompson said.

Back in April, he told city council members he wanted to convert five sworn officer positions to civilian motorist assistance positions, giving Greensboro police officers a break from responding to minor traffic calls.

“They will essentially be a GMAP, a Greensboro motorist assistance patrol unit,” Thompson said.

Since January, the city of Burlington has used unpaid volunteers to run its own Burlington Motorist Assistance Patrol Unit.

“Typically, our officers would respond with two officers to any type of vehicle incident within the city limit,” said Emily-Lynn Adkins, public information at Burlington Police Department. “And now with our BMAP program, they are able to respond just one officer and a BMAP volunteer, which frees up that other officer to respond to other pressing needs.”

Their program has been successful.

“The BMAP program since they started a little shortly after the new year, they have gone out for over 285 hours to help our officers, and that’s about responding to about 140 calls for service,” Adkins said.

With the new bill, the civilian responders can go out without an officer to minor incidents not involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality and write a report but not tickets.

The Greensboro Police Department is prepared to hire five civilian investigators as soon as the process to do so is finalized, including the statewide training requirements included in the bill.

We also reached out to Winston-Salem, and their police department is also interested in hiring civilian investigators and is checking to follow the requirements carefully as well.