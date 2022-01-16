City of Winston-Salem declares State of Emergency due to winter weather concerns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem is declaring a State of Emergency as snow and sleet begins to hit the Piedmont Triad.

At about 9 a.m. Sunday, the City of Winston-Salem sent out the announcement, which went into affect at 12:01 a.m. this morning.

“I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will potentially cause, widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

The declaration is set ot last until it is changed or recinded.