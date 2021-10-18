City of Lexington looking to adopt new law that allows alcoholic beverages outside in certain areas

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington city leaders are considering a new law that would allow people to walk around with beer and other alcoholic beverages in certain areas.

Uptown Lexington Executive Director Jacob Gordon said it’s called Social District, and it will allow people 21 and over to travel between bars and restaurants in Uptown Lexington and the Depot District with their drinks freely.

Places like Miami, Savannah, Ga., and New Orleans have already adopted similar laws.

CEO of Bull City Ciderworks John Clowney said the idea behind it is to allow people more freedom to visit other businesses and those participating in community events.

“I think it’ll be a significant benefit for not only Lexington but a lot of little towns and cities across North Carolina. It certainly would open up being legal to open up and leave our premises and go to our neighboring breweries..we got the Amphitheater down the street, so you really want these social districts to encompass these lifestyles areas,” Clowney said.

Gordon said the progress of the Lexington Social District is just in the planning stages. It still needs to be voted on by the city council.

If passed, they will have regulations where people will have special containers for alcohol consumption, people must consume alcohol before going into another establishment and no outside beverages are allowed inside the marked areas.