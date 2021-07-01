City of Greensboro announces free parking vouchers for retailers and restaurants

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is going to begin giving retail businesses and restaurants in the Central Business District free parking vouchers to give to customers as a way to encourage “continued economic recovery”.

The Deck Pass program will provide free parking in five City-operated parking decks through the end of 2021.

Business owners and managers can register for Deck Pass vouchers at https://tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021. The first round of these passes will start going out on July 12.

The passes will be good for up to two free hours of parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The vouchers do not count towards metered parking.

For more information about Deck Pass, contact Greensboro Parking Enforcement Supervisor Walter Jordan at 336-430-3080 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.