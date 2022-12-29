BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers.

The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key.

“We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. They have a tremendous amount of calls and are going from one to the next so if we can give them some relief and do it in an economical way, then that’s the goal,” said Greg Seel, the Burlington Auxiliary Services Coordinator.

With BMAP, a trained volunteer will take the wheel of a van decked out with flashing lights, and hit the road when the department is dealing with a high call volume, often between two and six p.m. and especially on Thursdays and Fridays.

Volunteers will have basic training so they can ask the right questions when they arrive to help a motorist in need, being able to find out if they need EMS or anything like that.

A love for their community and a desire to help are important qualities in a volunteer for BMAP, Seel says.

“We want someone who’s agile on their feet, able to get around, able to manage a wreck scene properly, and have a love for the community cause really at the end of the day that’s what this is about.”



The program is looking for around half a dozen volunteers and training is set to start next week. They’re hoping for BMAP to be up and running by the end of January.

If you’re interested in signing up to voluntee or learning more about the program, you can visit the City of Burlington’s website and find details under the “Volunteer and Internship Opportunities” section.