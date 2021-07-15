City of Burlington issues boil water notice after E.coli found in water system; notice impacts surrounding communities

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Burlington on Thursday afternoon issued a boil water notice after E.coli/fecal coliform bacteria were found at a specific location in the city’s water system.

The city says the bacteria were discovered on Wednesday during routine water sampling.

“Even though, the presence of the bacteria does not appear to be widespread, due to Federal and State regulations and out of an abundance of caution, City of Burlington water customers should boil their drinking water until further notice,” the city said in a news release.

City of Burlington water customers include:

Town of Elon

Town of Gibsonville

Town of Whitsett

Town of Haw River

Town of Ossipee

Village of Alamance

Parts of the City of Greensboro

“The City of Burlington has increased its bacteriological sampling throughout the city water system. The water mains are being flushed in the affected area. Every effort is being made to resolve this issue,” the release said.

E.coli/fecal coliform bacteria can cause illness and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

City of Burlington water customers will be notified when tests show no bacteria. The city expects the issue will be resolved within two days.

The City of Greensboro has isolated and tested its water system and is not under a boil water notice.

The City of Greensboro released the following statement on the situation:

“Due to a City of Burlington water system issue, the City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department closed the drinking water interconnect between the two cities earlier today. Field adjustments were performed to supply the southeast area of Greensboro with water from Greensboro’s water treatment plants.

“Residents in the area may see some discoloration in the water. If so, they are urged to run the cold water for several minutes until it clears. According to Water Resources officials, the discoloration poses no health issues and is the result of flow reversal in the lines during source transition. If discoloration persists after several minutes of flushing, please call Water Resources 24-hour contact center at 336-373-2033 to report discoloration.

“Water Resources staff have performed water quality sampling in the affected area to ensure that the water is safe to drink.”