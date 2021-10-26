City council approves construction plans after deadly shooting at troubled Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Trouble and fear continue to plague the Rolling Hills community in Winston-Salem after a verbal argument turned violent, leaving one person dead and two innocent bystanders hurt.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Rolling Hills Apartment complex in the 700 block of Ferrell Court.

They found Krishanda McClam, 30, and a 16-year-old girl hurt from a gunshot wound.

Both of them were taken to the hospital and treated.

At the same time, authorities responded to a Wells Fargo on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in response to a third gunshot victim, Kelvin Rayvon James Jr. By the time medical help was able to get to him, James had died.

WSPD detectives determined that a verbal argument had broken out at the complex between James and another person. During that argument, the other people pulled out a gun and shot James.

During the shooting, two innocent women were hit by gunfire.

The shooting extends a long history of violent crime at the affordable housing complex. As of Oct. 25, Winston-Salem authorities have responded to the Rolling Hills more than 400 times, with 81 responses being related to assaults.

In 2020, the city of Winston-Salem filed a lawsuit against Steele LLC, which is the Colorado-based company that owns the complex.

In the lawsuit, the city listed unsafe conditions inside and outside of the complex, including not enough on-site security personnel and dangerous conditions that were a nuisance to the surrounding community.

Over the past year, the city has worked with the complex to address those concerns.

In May, the complex evicted people who were believed to have fueled some of the violence.

On Oct. 18, one week before the killing of James, city council leaders approved construction plans to add security features to the complex.

They include a security guard tower that will be staffed around the clock, a key fob, two security gates and a speed bump at the entrance.

There is no set date for when the construction projects will begin.