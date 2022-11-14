WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising.

So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out.

The smell of chicken stew was in the air at the fellowship hall at Oak Forest United Methodist in Winston-Salem. They spent two hours on Saturday serving stew and collecting lunch money for kids who need it.

“We as a church we want to be the go-to church that people come to first,” said Tim Bryan.

“A lot of school systems rely on the churches to provide meals for children because everybody knows… You cant learn and you can’t study if you are hungry,” said Rick Carter.

An interoffice memo from Davidson County Schools was leaked, stating that students couldn’t “charge” their lunch if they didn’t have money, and their trays would be thrown out if they did not have money in their account or cash on them or already qualify for free lunches.

Parishioners couldn’t believe it when they heard about it, and it made them angry, which inspired them to do something about it.

The superintendent of Davidson County Schools later clarified that meals were not going to be tossed and that parents had been made aware of this policy enforcement in advance after the USDA’s universally free meals program ended in July.

“It’s created a buzz in our county the past couple of weeks because of those comments about the high school kids who was not going to get to eat,” said Bryan.

The fear that some kids wouldn’t have food made them focus their fundraising event towards helping the children in need.

With a bluegrass band playing, people gathered, grabbed their stew and donated cash to help Davidson County students so that they don’t miss lunch.

The organizers say they served over 150 people and raised $1400, which they plan to give to students in the North Davidson, Oak Grove and Ledford Districts.