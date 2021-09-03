Christopher Ohl, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center infectious disease expert, recovering from COVID-19

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Wednesday that he had COVID-19 and is now in his last day of isolation.

“Doctor Ohl got COVID, and Doctor Ohl is vaccinated,” he said. “I can tell you in my experience with my family with this is that you can be really careful and you can do everything you’re supposed to do and every now and then you might get torpedoed by that old COVID torpedo and you might get exposed.”

Ohl said that he knows how he was exposed and that it was unavoidable at the time.

“I was vaccinated, and I’m here talking to you today and I’m smiling on the last day of my quarantine/isolation and fully recovered, and that would not have been the case had I not been vaccinated,” Ohl said.

Ohl believes that he would be in the hospital—”quite possibly in the ICU—if he was not vaccinated.

On Dec. 15, Ohl was the first in line to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at WFBMC, the first location in the country to receive the vaccine shipment.