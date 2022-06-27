(WGHP) — Chipotle, the popular fast-food chain known for their burritos, is set to open its second drive-thru in the Piedmont Triad.

While the brand has many locations across the Triad, the new location at 6021 West Gate City Boulevard in Jamestown will be the company’s second “Chipotlane” in the region. The first is located at 5414 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

The Jamestown spot is set to open on June 29, and they’ve got big plans to celebrate the occasion.

The first 50 people in line on June 29 will receive free Chipotle merchandise. It’s unclear exactly what the gifts may be.

There are 72 Chipotle locations in North Carolina, but not many include drive-thrus. So far, the drive-thrus have reached Asheville, Fayetteville, Hickory, Holly Springs, Kannapolis, Mooresville, Statesville, Wilson and Winston-Salem.

601 Village Walk Drive in Holly Springs

3101 Raeford Road in Fayetteville

2304 Forest Hills Road West in Wilson

580 Kannapolis Parkway in Kannapolis

643 River Highway in Mooresville

210 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville

1770 U.S. 70 southeast in Hickory

59 Highlands Square Drive in Asheville