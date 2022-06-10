WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — State Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that injured a child.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a hit and run crash on NC 61 between Homeview Road and Herron Road in Whitsett.

Witnesses say that a 10-year-old was crossing NC 61 when they were hit by a blue or black Chevrolet Trailblazer. The SUV was last scene heading north of NC 61 towards Interstate 40.

The child was injured and taken to the hospital.

Investigators are seeking information that could help find the driver of this SUV.

Anyone with information can contact Trooper Lunsford with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 1-800-445-8621.