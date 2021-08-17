Child disappears from Alamance County home for almost 2 days; man charged with kidnapping, statutory rape

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and statutory rape after a child went missing for nearly two days.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a child was reported missing on August 6. The child was returned home in the early morning of August 8.

After getting additional information for their investigation, detectives were able to get an arrest warrant from Thomas Anthony Morales. Working with the SBI, detectives arrested Morales on August 11 in Indian Trail.

Morales is charged with abduction of children, second-degree kidnapping and statutory rape of a child and has a $40,000 bond.