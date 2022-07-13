TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 6-year-old died on Wednesday after a crash on Sunday in Randolph County sent six people to the hospital, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release.

At 5:50 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on I-85 southbound near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County.

Natisha Lafaye Poindexter, 41, Burlington, was going south on I-85 in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.

A 43-year-old Greensboro man was also going south on I-85 in a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Poindexter didn’t slow down and hit the back of the Greensboro man’s SUV, troopers say. Both vehicles went off the road to the right and hit multiple trees.

Poindexter, and two other passengers in her vehicle, a 45-year-old Raleigh woman and a 9-year-old, were seriously injured and taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

The 43-year-old Greensboro man and three passengers in his vehicle, a 36-year-old Greensboro woman, a 14-year-old and a 6-year-old, were seriously injured and taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

The 6-year-old daughter of the Greensboro man driving the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe died on Wednesday, the release says.

Troopers say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Charges are pending against Poindexter.

The investigation is ongoing.