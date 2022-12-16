GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs.

The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants that are designed to help those governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.

Those from the Triad – Elkin, Archdale, Jonesville, Liberty and Pilot Mountain – will receive just less than $1 million combined.

These grants are a continuation of an effort to revitalize downtown districts, build local government staffs, revitalize neighborhoods, help small businesses recover and support economic growth initiatives, the state said in its release.

“More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the way with these transformative grants, made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in announcing the grants. “These funds, backed up by the expertise of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”

The grants were broken down into four categories:

Downtown Revitalization helps to grow a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity.

a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity. Resilient Neighborhoods seeks to eliminate food deserts, to create healthy living initiatives and to increase access to affordable housing.

food deserts, to create healthy living initiatives and to increase access to affordable housing. Community Enhancements for Economic Growth assists with acquiring land and buildings, preparing sites and removing barriers.

land and buildings, preparing sites and removing barriers. Rural Community Capacity Building provides educational and professional development for local government staffs with help in developing funding proposals for projects in their local areas.

Projects in the Triad

Elkin, a town of about 5,000 that straddles the Surry and Wilkes County lines, will receive $800,000 – the most any community received – for downtown revitalization, which it plans to use for the expansion of the Heritage & Trails Center on the Yadkin River.

Archdale, Liberty, Pilot Mountain and Jonesville will receive $49,999 each in the Rural Community Capacity category:

Jonesville, the oldest town in Yadkin County, will use the dollars to help develop a master plan for growth and development.

Liberty and Archdale are near the new Toyota electric battery manufacturing facility being built at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. Liberty will conduct a feasibility study to renovate a 3,000-square-foot space on the second floor of the Liberty Heritage Museum for public use, and Archdale will enhance downtown streetscape improvements.

Pilot Mountain, in Surry County and at the foot of the iconic peak just northwest of Winston-Salem, will develop a marketing plan to attract tourists.

Archdale, Liberty and Pilot Mountain – and many of these current recipients – in May received Rural Community Capacity grants that were designed to expand the capabilities of staff members from towns that the Department of Commerce called “rural and distressed communities.”

There are deeper descriptions of the projects being awarded at the Department of Commerce’s website, and communities can apply for an additional round of grants in the spring.

The full list of statewide grants

Downtown Revitalization Category

Bertie County $200,000

City of Conover $640,000

City of Elizabeth City $641,000

City of Laurinburg $650,000

City of Lenoir $580,000

City of Rocky Mount $800,000

City of Shelby $750,000

Town of Bryson City $600,000

Town of Carthage $350,000

Town of China Grove $680,000

Town of Elkin $800,000

Town of Hertford $725,000

Town of Marshville $200,000

Town of Maysville $850,000

Town of Murphy $665,000

Town of Nashville $675,000

Town of Plymouth $725,000

Town of Richlands $330,000

Town of Roseboro $825,000

Town of Spindale $395,000

Town of Spring Hope $800,000

Resilient Neighborhoods Category

Town of East Spencer $580,000

Town of Rosman $450,000

Town of Saratoga $300,000

Town of Seven Springs $400,000

Town of Vass $650,000

Community Enhancements Category

Cherokee County $550,000

City of Marion $450,000

Clay County $850,000

Franklin County $450,000

Hertford County $725,000

Town of Bladenboro $325,000

Town of Louisburg $450,000

Town of St. Pauls $150,000

Rural Community Capacity ($49,999 each)

City of Archdale

Hertford County

Town of Garysburg

Town of Jonesville

Town of Liberty

Town of Mars Hill

Town of Maysville

Town of Pilot Mountain

Town of Rosman

Town of Spruce Pine

Town of Wilson’s Mills