Colorful Easter eggs (Adobe stock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Easter week and the beginning of Passover comes closings at some government offices and changes in services for some residents.

Easter is Sunday, and Passover for the Jewish faith begins at sundown Friday and extends through April 23.

Good Friday is not a federal holiday, but North Carolina is one of 10 states that celebrates it. All state, county and city offices are closed.

One addition is that Wilkesboro city offices are closed on Monday in observance of Easter.

Many public schools will be closed as part of spring break. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq also are closed. The post office is open.

Garbage schedule changes

Although governments are closed across the Piedmont Triad, there are a variety of changes in schedules for cities and counties that handle garbage and other waste pickups. Many don’t pick up on Fridays, but some compensate on the days before Friday and others delay until next week. Some of the changes are effective as soon as Wednesday.

Here’s a rundown of most of them:

Greensboro garbage service: There will be no garbage or recycling collections on Friday, and those addresses will be serviced on Thursday, and Thursday’s addresses will be serviced on Wednesday. The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are both closed Friday.

High Point garbage service: No collection on Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County: There is no garbage pickup on Friday in Winston-Salem, and customers will be served on Monday. Yard waste and Blue recycling schedules don’t change. The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will close at 3 p.m. Friday. The Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Overdale Road Yard Waste Facility and the 3RC Envirostation will be closed.

Lexington garbage service: There is no collection of yard trash or garbage on Friday. Those customers will be serviced on Thursday.

Thomasville garbage/recycling service: No collection on Friday. Those customers will be serviced on Thursday.

Asheboro garbage service: No change in the regular schedule.

Burlington garbage service: No change to the schedule on Friday, but pickup scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be moved to April 20.

Gibsonville garbage collection: Customers scheduled for Friday will be collected on Monday.

Eden garbage pickup: No collection on Friday, and those customers will be served on Wednesday.

Mount Airy: Garbage customers scheduled for Friday will be serviced on Thursday.

Yadkin County Solid Waste: Both solid waste and convenience facilities will be closed on Friday.

Wilkesboro garbage collection: No change in the regular schedule.

Troy garbage collection: No pickup on Friday. Yard waste will be collected on Wednesday, but trash customers will be serviced on April 19.

Waste Management Services (which has contracts for most counties and some towns in the Triad): No garbage pickup on Friday.

Other holiday schedules

The Greensboro Public Libraries and Greensboro History Museum are closed on Friday and Sunday. The Greensboro Cultural Center, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Offices, recreation centers, AIR, Greensboro Youth Council, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Xperience @ Caldcleugh and the Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion are closed Friday through Sunday.

On Friday, the Greensboro Transit Agency will run a Saturday schedule, with hourly frequency. HEAT will run on a weekend schedule, with no service on routes 73 or 75. Access GSO will also run on a Saturday schedule.

Greensboro parks, gardens, lakes, trails, cemeteries, Greensboro Sportsplex, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open to the public on their normal operating schedules.

If you have information to update this schedule, please send an email to WGHPNewsDept@nexstar.tv.