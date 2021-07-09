‘Charities, friends, family’; Winston-Salem man celebrates $2 million top prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Brian Heitmann had “lots to celebrate” on the Fourth of July after his The Cash ticket revealed a $2 million top prize.

Heitmann purchased the $20 ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I thought that I was looking at something very wrong. I FaceTimed my mother and then I ran across the street to have my neighbor look at it.”

Heitmann claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Heitmann chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.

Heitmann has a few ideas for the prize money.

“Financial security,” he said. “Possibly some sort of philanthropic work. Charities, friends, family. I’ve always been very fortunate in life, even before this, and I’ve tried to share that. This just makes me even more fortunate, so I’ll just continue down that road.”