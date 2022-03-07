Chance of severe thunderstorms in Triad as wind blows cold front in

(WGHP) — A cold front blowing into the Triad on Monday means there’s a chance for severe thunderstorms and wind gusts as high as 50 mph, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing.

If we see an isolated severe thunderstorm, the main concern will be damaging wind gusts greater than 58 mph.

Rain chances will remain with us until about 10 p.m. Behind the cold front, our winds will relax, and the rain should move out.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but expect rain the rest of the week.

Rain will return Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be a cool and soggy day with highs around 50.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 50s.

Ahead of another cold front, rain chances will increase on Friday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be a windy day, and Sunday will be sunny but chilly with lows in the mid-20s.