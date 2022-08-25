(WGHP) — This week, a familiar face is smiling in Times Square. Chad Tucker and his daughters along with other kids across the country can be seen smiling from Broadway as part of the Great Cycle Challenge campaign.

The Challenge raises money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund throughout September, which is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

All September long, people pledge to ride their bikes and raise money to help fund pediatric cancer research.

FOX8’s Chad Tucker takes part in Great Cycle Challenge to raise money for childhood cancer research (WGHP)

For the third year, Chad is riding with Team Roe Roe’s Heroes, named in honor of his 6-year-old-daughter Pearl Monroe Tucker, who is affectingly known as Roe Roe.

Roe Roe is currently in remission after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Research for childhood cancer has been desperately needed for decades.

Currently, only four percent of federal research dollars are allocated for childhood cancer research with only four new drugs being approved by the FDA in the past 20 years for kids fighting cancer.

17,000 kids are diagnosed each year with one in five of those losing their fight.

Anyone can join Chad’s team, make a pledge and ride from anywhere.

To join Chad’s team, visit the Great Cycle Challenge website and search for Roe Roe’s Heroes.