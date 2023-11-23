STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8’s Chad Tucker and family joined volunteers this Thanksgiving and served meals to firefighters working the Sauratown Mountain wildfire.

“This fire hits close to home for me and my family,” said Tucker who is from the Sauratown Mountain community with family and property affected by the wildfire.

“This is my people, my neighbors, and family who volunteer to serve, fight this wildfire and to keep us safe year round. The least we can do is tell them personally they are appreciated and serve them a meal on Thanksgiving.,” Chad said.

Chad and his oldest daughter Carson Parry joined friends in serving about 150 firefighters Thanksgiving breakfast.

Since the fire started Saturday, hundreds of volunteers, community members and local businesses have donated food, supplies and their time to serve the local volunteer firefighters.

As of Thanksgiving evening, the fire is now at 833 acres and 69% contained, according to the forestry service.