Caswell County man charged with disturbing human remains

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted Caswell County man has been arrested and is facing charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremiah Randall Whitt, 40, of Milton, is charged with two counts of disturbing human remains and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

On June 2, the sheriff’s office released a wanted poster of Whitt, only listing one charge of obtaining property by false pretense.

The sheriff’s office has not released information on what led up to the charges.

Whitt was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held in the Caswell County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.