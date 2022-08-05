CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with:

one count of attempted first-degree murder

one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

one count discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle

He is in the Caswell County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Deputies did not say in the release if anyone was injured or what led up to the shooting.