CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Caswell County man is facing several charges after an alleged assault of a woman and accusations of child abuse, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies took Stephen Randall Worley, 56, of Pelham, into custody.

Worley is being charged with the following:

Assault by strangulation

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Three counts of assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present

Two counts of child abuse

Interfering with emergency communications

He is being held in the Caswell County Detention Center under no bond. He will appear in the Caswell County District Court on Sept. 20.