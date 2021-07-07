Caregiver didn’t call for help after 8-month-old child consumed Suboxone in Alamance County, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested after a child consumed Suboxone, a prescription drug for treating opioid addiction.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Moses Cone Hospital on a report of child neglect.

Deputies say an 8-month-old child was under the care of Autumn Rebekah Ross, 32, of Graham, when the child consumed her prescription Suboxone.

Ross allegedly knew the child had consumed the drug but decided not to call emergency services to avoid contact with law enforcement. The child was later taken to the hospital.

Ross was arrested at the hospital and charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

She received a $100,000 secured bond.