GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two police departments are investigating two separate incidents of a recent increase in car break-ins that happened over the weekend at different apartment complexes in High Point and Greensboro.

High Point police are looking into 11 car break-ins reported early Sunday morning, and Greensboro police said they are also investigating 11 that happened Sunday night.

Greensboro police said the 11 car break-ins happened in the 4000 block of Big Tree Way around Hunter Chase apartments Sunday night.

The incident mirrors a string of car break-ins High Point police responded to around 5 a.m. earlier that same day at the Pearl at High Point apartments. There, all the cars that were broken into had smashed windows.

“The world’s going crazy because in the ten years I’ve lived there, nothing like this ever happened,” said Linda Guzman, a resident.

Guzman lives at the Pearl at High Point apartments and said she was awake and looking out her window around the time police responded to the break-ins.

“I was at the window about 5:20, and it had already been done. So it had to be more than one person, and they were fast move past doing it,” Guzman said.

Three people reported they had items stolen. One person had a wallet stolen, and two others said cash was taken.

Guzman said several of her neighbors’ cars were severely damaged by the break-ins, and she rushed to alert them of the incident.

“The police said they didn’t want to wake up everybody, but they were going to sit out there until they woke up. I said … ‘I’m going to go wake them up now’ because that was serious,” Guzman said. “Their vehicle’s busted up and everything. They need to know.”

Currently, both High Point police and Greensboro police do not have descriptions of suspects to share.