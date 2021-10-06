2 accidents cause closures, outages in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy Triad road closed after a crash.

Police say a car crashed into a power pole on Silas Creek Parkway near Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

No one was hurt and Silas Creek Parkway is back open.

Meanwhile, a second crash in Winston-Salem is affecting people’s power; another car crashed into a power pole on Buchanan Street between Southside Library and Beth Avenue.

Around 270 customers are without power. This outage is expected to last until around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and the road could be closed for most of the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter