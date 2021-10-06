2 accidents cause closures, outages in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy Triad road closed after a crash.

Police say a car crashed into a power pole on Silas Creek Parkway near Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

No one was hurt and Silas Creek Parkway is back open.

Meanwhile, a second crash in Winston-Salem is affecting people’s power; another car crashed into a power pole on Buchanan Street between Southside Library and Beth Avenue.

Around 270 customers are without power. This outage is expected to last until around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and the road could be closed for most of the day.