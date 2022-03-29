KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died in a wreck Tuesday morning in Kernersville.

According to officials with State Highway Patrol, a car was driving south on Hastings Road in Kernersville just after 8:30 a.m. and went left of center, hitting a tree.

After the collision, the car caught fire. The only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Highway Patrol is investigating. It’s unclear why the driver veered left of center.

Hastings Road will be shut down until at least early afternoon Tuesday as the investigation continues.