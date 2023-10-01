EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday, according to the Eden Police Department.

At around 1:09 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 100 block of North Hundley Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Al Jamar Lindsey, 39, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Despite life-saving measures, Lindsey died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

Investigators say that a group was “involved in a physical altercation” at the scene. Lindsey was not involved in the confrontation but was approached by the suspect who fired shots directly at him at close range.

The suspect fled the scene amid the chaos following the shooting and has not been found.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting should contact Detective Sonya Crabtree or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) and (336) 623-9240 ext 3241 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683