Businesses expect boost with North Carolina A&T homecoming

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is back in Greensboro after a year-long delay due to the pandemic.

We’re talking about North Carolina A&T State University.

More than $10 million is what’s projected to be brought to the Triad over the week from the festivities according to school officials.

Although it has been scaled back because of the delta variant, local business owners are gearing up for the big weekend.

It’s a big difference from last year as the game, along with the events that went with it, were canceled.

Business owners tell FOX8, this weekend is making up for lost time.

“Everybody has that Aggie spirit,” said Carolyn Cole, owner at Art of Cuts Barber Lounge on Bessemer Avenue.

That Aggie spirit bleeds blue in the heart of Greensboro, especially during homecoming week.

“We’re very prepared,” Cole said.

Businesses have been preparing for GHOE for weeks.

“We’re the go-to place. We’re the headquarters to make sure that everybody is looking good, feeling good when they get to their destination,” Cole said.

She said phones have been ringing off the hook with customers trying to get homecoming-ready.

“Everybody is wanting the hair color, the design, anything that’s going to make them fresh,” Cole said.

While they’re getting people ready, local restaurants are keeping people full.

“We consider it the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. We’re the greatest brunch on earth,” said Andrew Johnson, Manager of Operations at Luxe Soul Food Lounge on Elm Street.

Luxe combines soul food with a coastal Carolina twist

“The lobster, the chicken and waffles, the shrimp and grits,” Johnson said.

And you have to try their famous Luxe wings.

“That’s our secret sauce, people want to try and find that sauce,” Johnson said. “But it’s kept in a secret vault.”

This week they are unveiling their food truck in Greensboro so people can try their food after hours.

Over at The New Summit café, owner Nezzia Martin said they expect triple the normal weekend crowds.

“I had to triple up on salmon and triple up on fish and chicken wings,” Martin said.

Martin said she’s bringing in her family members to help with the constant flow of customers.

And to thank their patrons, they will be hosting a customer appreciation festival on Sunday.

“We have vendors, we have hair cuttings for half price off, we have food, we have free things,” Martin said.

One thing people can expect to get all these businesses in Aggieland…

“The same love that they always get. The same love,” Martin said.

NC A&T Homecoming Step show is Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum and you can buy step show tickets online on ticketmaster.com.

The annual parade and the Greek picnic have been canceled.