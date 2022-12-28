LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week.

From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary.

Nailah Curry has been bringing home-cooked meals to Main Street in Lexington since 2020 when she opened Lou Lou’s Seafood. This week, the cooking had to come to a halt. A pipe in a storage area above her restaurant broke and caused the ceiling to collapse.

“I got a message from a guest and they sent pictures saying um there is some ice and water outside your building maybe you want to check it out,” Curry said.

It happened on Christmas Day. Curry wasn’t even in town at the time.

She saw icicles hanging off the roof, and the overhang outside of the restaurant was soaked.

“I am just glad it was not as bad as we anticipated it looked terrible outside,” Curry said. “All the police and fire out here scared me.”

The support of her customers has touched her through this tough time.

“They are willing to come out they are asking if we need any tiling, and they have businesses that are willing to give us things so we have a great support system,” she said.

Crews will have to inspect for mold, check the wiring and repair the burst pipes, once the place dries out and it’s safe enough for the power to cut back on.

There’s no set date for Lou Lou’s Seafood to reopen, but Curry is remaining positive.

“I think we may hold off until our anniversary to do a re-grand opening or revamp. Something like that,” she said.

No matter how long it takes, she knows her customers will be there.

I’m not really worried about losing customers. If anything it will bring more because they want to support us,” she said.

When they do reopen, they’ll be debuting a new menu. Lou Lou’s Seafood’s two-year anniversary is January 1st.