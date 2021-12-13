Burn ban lifted across North Carolina as weather conditions improve

(WGHP) — A burn ban implemented two weeks ago is finally lifted for the entire state.
The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning effective at noon Monday, Dec. 13, for the following counties in North Carolina:
- Alamance
- Alexander
- Alleghany
- Ashe
- Avery
- Buncombe
- Burke
- Caldwell
- Caswell
- Davidson
- Davie
- Durham
- Forsyth
- Granville
- Guilford
- Henderson
- Madison
- McDowell
- Mitchell
- Orange
- Person
- Polk
- Randolph
- Rockingham
- Rowan
- Stokes
- Surry
- Transylvania
- Vance
- Watauga
- Wilkes
- Yadkin
- Yancey
The statewide ban went into effect Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. It was lifted on Dec. 8 for 67 other counties across North Carolina.
“We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend, and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely. Make sure you have a valid burn permit and contact your NCFS county ranger for wildfire prevention and fire safety tips.”
As of noon, burn permits are available statewide. You can get a burn permit here. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.