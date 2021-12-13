Burn ban lifted across North Carolina as weather conditions improve

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — A burn ban implemented two weeks ago is finally lifted for the entire state.

The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning effective at noon Monday, Dec. 13, for the following counties in North Carolina:

  • Alamance
  • Alexander
  • Alleghany
  • Ashe
  • Avery
  • Buncombe
  • Burke
  • Caldwell
  • Caswell
  • Davidson
  • Davie
  • Durham
  • Forsyth
  • Granville
  • Guilford
  • Henderson
  • Madison
  • McDowell
  • Mitchell
  • Orange
  • Person
  • Polk
  • Randolph
  • Rockingham
  • Rowan
  • Stokes
  • Surry
  • Transylvania
  • Vance
  • Watauga
  • Wilkes
  • Yadkin
  • Yancey

The statewide ban went into effect Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. It was lifted on Dec. 8 for 67 other counties across North Carolina.

 “We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend, and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely. Make sure you have a valid burn permit and contact your NCFS county ranger for wildfire prevention and fire safety tips.”

As of noon, burn permits are available statewide. You can get a burn permit here. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter