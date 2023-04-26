BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Robin Hicks, of Burlington, wanted to make fajitas for dinner on Saturday night and ended up winning $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hicks forgot to get fajita mix and tomatoes during her initial run to the grocery store, so she had to go back.

She went back to Kim’s Mart on Webb Avenue in Burlington to collect a $50 prize.

“I was actually going to get one of the new $5 tickets,” she said.

She bought a 20X The Cash ticket.

She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $178,126.

To celebrate she says she will make sure she and her mother pay off all their bills.

“It’s going to be great from here on out!” she said.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.