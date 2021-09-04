Burlington woman wins $1M lottery prize from scratch-off

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Antolina Santamaria, of Burlington, bought an Extreme Cash scratch-off and walked away with a $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Santamaria bought her lucky $25 ticket at Huff’s Interstate off Maple Avenue in Burlington.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the choice of taking her prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $600,000.

Santamaria chose the $600,000 lump sum.

After required tax withholdings, she took home $424,507.

