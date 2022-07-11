ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington woman was arrested after the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said she swung a machete at someone and stole their vehicle.

At 8:23 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of trespassing on the 700 block of Walker Road in Elon.

The people at the home told investigators that Laura Leigh Capps, 38, of Burlington, was trespassing and swinging a machete at someone.

Deputies say she got in the victim’s vehicle and tried to drive away before deputies arrived. They found her in the vehicle near the home.

She was arrested, and deputies took the machete. She was charged with felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

She received a $10,000 unsecured bond with a 48-hour hold.