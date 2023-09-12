BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington sex offender was arrested and charged after parents reported seeing a suspicious person at a park, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Police responded to East Willowbrook Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday after getting a call about a suspicious person around the park.

Several parents who were visiting the park noticed a man loitering around the playground area taking pictures. Concerned parents gathered a description of the man, who left the area, and called 911 to report the incident.

Burlington officers responded and were able to run the car tags to identify the man as Jimmy Lawrence Shue. Police say he is a 69-year-old registered sex offender from Burlington.

Investigators found Shue at his home and confirmed his presence at the park.

He was then charged with sex offender unlawfully on premises.

Shue was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he received a $250,000 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.