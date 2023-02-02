BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to.

The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.”

During this week, participating restaurants will off a three-course “Prix Fixe” menu with lunch costing between $10 and $15 a person and dinner costing $15 to $25 a person. The price does not include beverages, tax or tip.

The week is scheduled for March 20-26, and menus will be announced closer to the week.

“This is the perfect time to try a new restaurant, or revisit a favorite restaurant that you’ve been missing,” the Burlington Downtown Corporation said in the announcement.

Registration is now open to restaurants interested in participating.