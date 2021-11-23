Burlington police weigh in on shooting that injured 10-year-old, other crimes in the city

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was shot while sleeping in their bed over the weekend in Burlington and now police believe the shooting is tied to other crimes throughout the Triad.

It happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Shaw Street.

By Monday, FOX8 got a look at newly-released photos of what BPD said is a suspect vehicle.

“This was a child in our community and as a community, here in Burlington and in the area, we shouldn’t stand for this. We should be appalled at this type of violence,” said Chris Gaddis, BPD assistant chief.

The 10-year-old was shot in the leg while they were fast asleep.

“Luckily, the child is not seriously injured, is doing well,” Gaddis said.

Police were notified hours later around 4:30 a.m. when the child arrived at the hospital.

Their investigation led them to the home on Shaw Street where they said someone driving a white car could be the person responsible for firing multiple rounds into the home.

“It’s crossover from different gangs, different sets. It is gang and violent crime and could be tied to the drug trade and other social-economic issues,” Gaddis said.

So far this year, police have investigated 292 aggravated assaults.

Gaddis said lately, more and more of these cases are involving juveniles and young adults.

“They’re younger people, they’re making poor decisions and settling their disputes in an improper manner,” Gaddis said.

While police said the child wasn’t the intended victim, the impact it has on them, their family and those who live here will be a lasting one.

“They need to understand the impact of what they’re doing. It’s not only affecting them, but it’s affecting the family who is living there and also the community is in fear,” Gaddis said. “Hopefully, a light switch will go off for [the suspect].”

But Gaddis is confident they’ll solve the case.

“We will seek justice and bring this to a conclusion,” Gaddis said.

There is a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers has not disclosed the amount yet.

If you have information, you can stay anonymous through their p3 app or by calling (336) 229-7100.