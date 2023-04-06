BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man accused of shooting and robbing another man on Tuesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road after being told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 62-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting happened in a vacant parking lot at the intersection of Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road.

Officers also determined the victim was robbed, and the suspect took an unknown amount of money.

On Thursday, officers obtained a warrant for arrest on Chauncey Dishawn Chandler, of Burlington, for:

assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury

robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a firearm by a felon

Officers do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Chandler’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.