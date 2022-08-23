BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) Burlington officers are searching for two suspects after a gas station was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 8:56 a.m., Burlington officers responded to an armed robbery at the Fairway One Stop at 704 Chapel Hill Road.

Arriving officers learned two suspects went into the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The two suspects were seen leaving in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

There were no injuries reported.