BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in the Piedmont Triad are looking for a Virginia man accused of scamming the elderly.

According to Burlington Police Department, Elbert Paul Watson, 48, went into the home of an 88-year-old victim uninvited, using “high-pressure sales tactics” to convince them to sign a contract for Watson to pave their driveway, asking them to provide a signed blank check.

An unknown person “began working on the driveway” and Watson filled out the check for more than the agreed-upon amount, cashing it at a local bank. He got a second check from the victim when he returned, but was unable to cash it.

BPD has charged him with breaking and entering, exploitation of an elder, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. He has not been taken into custody.

Police have reason to believe that there are additional victims, and anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a scam like this should call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.