BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a gun.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police identified Tra Brandon as the suspect.

Warrants have been issued for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.