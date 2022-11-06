BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street.

At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive.

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are treating the conditions as suspicious as they continue to collect evidence and follow up on leads,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.