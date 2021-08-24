Burlington police investigating arson in house fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A recently sold home was set on fire intentionally, according to police.

Burlington’s Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at the 1000 block of Woodsman Drive.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

The house was unoccupied as it had been recently sold, so there were no injuries.

Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336)

229-7100 if you know anything about this fire.