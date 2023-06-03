BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after several “suspicious” fires were set in a short period of time early Saturday morning.

Enterprise at the corner of North Church Street and Sellars Mill Road (Map data: Google)

At around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, the Burlington Fire Department first responded to a building fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on 2140 North Church Street, near Sellars Mill Road.

Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from inside the building and several small fires inside. There was no one in the building and the fire was extinguished and under control after around 25 minutes.

DaVita North Burlington Dialysis (Map data: CNES/ Airbus, Maxar Technologies)

While firefighters were at the scene of the Enterprise fire, three vehicle fires were reported nearby.

Police say that there were multiple vehicle fires in the area of North Church Street and Bland Boulevard. There was also a vehicle fire reported on the 300 block of Watson Drive and one at North Church Street and Nike Street. A fire-related call was also made on the 2000 block of North Chruch Street behind DaVita North Burlington Dialysis.

Firefighters say that they were called to another potential building fire in the same area as the other reported fires shortly after 6 a.m. Burlington police were already on the scene and had extinguished what turned about to be a scooter fire.

North Church Street at Bland Boulevard (Map data: CNES/ Airbus, Maxar Technologies)

Police that the fires were “all suspicious in nature” and investigators believe they are connected. Investigators say that it is possible that the fires were set by the same person or group.

Investigators are seeking information about the fires from the community and are asking for any surveillance video from around the areas where fires were reported.

You can contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

Firefighters say that damage estimates are still being determined.