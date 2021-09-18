Burlington police investigating after man shot, taken to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Burlington on Saturday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Nova Lane after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired.

Arriving officers found a thirty-two-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Officers believe this incident is an isolated event.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.