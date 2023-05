BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are investigating after two shootings on Monday night.

The Burlington Police Department says no injuries have been reported.

Shots were fired into occupied dwellings, and the people involved know each other, police say.

One shooting happened in the 2300 block of Huntington Drive, and the other happened in the 500 block of South Mebane Street.

This is a developing story.