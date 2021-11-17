Burlington police identify suspect wanted in deadly shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting last week, according to a news release.

Rasheem Leondre Currie, 28, of Burlington, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Cameron Street on Nov. 10 on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old John Conyers in the road in serious condition.

Conyers died at the scene.

No information on what led up to the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information on Currie’s current location is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.