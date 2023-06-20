BURLINGTON, NC (WGHP) — Police officers never know what they are going to encounter when they are dispatched to a scene. However, these men and women have to be prepared for anything including a more delicate approach.

Officers and 911 operators for the Burlington police department are certified for crisis intervention training.

It was the Huffman Mill Bridge over I-40 when a man threatened to take his life Friday where Sgt. Alex Shockley, with Burlington Police Department, used the skillset he learned in that training.

“I feel there’s always a little bit of nervousness, Right, because it’s a very serious situation,” said Sgt. Shockley. “We went over there, started to talk to them, and really within about 5 minutes of talking with him, you know, just reassured him, ‘hey, we’re here to help you,'” he said. “He was in distress and made some suicidal statements about jumping off the bridge.”

Whether is an emotional call, a mental health call, or a crisis call, officers are trained to effectively interact with people in crisis, Shockley has been certified for four years to handle cases like this.

This year a new group of Burlington police departments graduated from the program, and one person from the recent graduates responded to the situation in Huffman Mill Road.

More than 80% of Burlington police officers and telecommunicators have completed crisis intervention training, according to the police department.