GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people, both males, were found dead in Graham, according to investigators at the scene.

On Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road. Also at the scene were Burlington police, Alamance County deputies, SBI and the district attorney’s office.

Graham police say Burlington officers told them about a missing person case that had a possible connection to a location in Graham.

When Graham officers checked the area, they found the two victims in a wooded area.

Police have not released any identifying information about the suspects beyond confirming they are both male.

This is a developing story.